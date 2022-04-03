WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcelino Moreno scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time to help Atlanta United beat D.C. United 1-0 on Saturday night.

Brooks Lennon played a corner kick to the far post and Moreno was there for a header that trickled into the net for Atlanta (3-1-1).

Bradley Guzan, who had allowed eight goals in the first four games of the season, had two saves in his first shutout of 2022.

Atlanta outshot D.C. United (2-3-0) 14-10 overall and 3-2 on target.

D.C. United has lost three consecutive games.

