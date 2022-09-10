HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Lewis Morgan scored on a penalty kick in the 78th minute and the New York Red Bulls beat the New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday.
Tommy McNamara opened the scoring for the Revolution (9-10-11) in the 53rd minute. Cristian Casseres Jr. tied it five minutes later for the Red Bulls (14-9-8).
The Red Bulls play next Saturday against New York City FC. The Revolution will visit the Houston Dynamo on Tuesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
