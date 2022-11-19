Queens Royals (3-1) vs. Morgan State Bears (2-3)

Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State plays the Queens Royals after Malik Miller scored 20 points in Morgan State's 73-72 overtime victory over the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Morgan State finished 13-15 overall with an 8-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bears averaged 75.0 points per game last season, 13.8 on free throws and 18.3 from 3-point range.

Queens did not compete in Division I last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you