Morgan State Bears (14-14, 6-6 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (16-11, 8-4 MEAC)
Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore -7; over/under is 140.5
BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore faces the Morgan State Bears after Donchevell Nugent scored 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore's 78-57 victory over the Coppin State Eagles.
The Hawks have gone 10-2 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks second in the MEAC in team defense, allowing 66.3 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.
The Bears have gone 6-6 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State ranks sixth in the MEAC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Malik Miller averaging 6.7.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nathaniel Pollard Jr. is averaging 10.3 points, eight rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Hawks. Zion Styles is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Isaiah Burke is shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19 points. Miller is averaging 10.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Morgan State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 11.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.
Bears: 4-6, averaging 67.5 points, 26.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.