FILE - Morocco's goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, center, fails to stop a goal from Croatia's Mislav Orsic during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between Croatia and Morocco at Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, on Dec. 17, 2022. Bounou is joining Neymar’s new club in Saudi Arabia after Sevilla announced his transfer to Al Hilal late on Thursday Aug. 17, 2023.