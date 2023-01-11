James Madison Dukes (11-6, 2-2 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (7-9, 1-3 Sun Belt)
Mobile, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Moore and the South Alabama Jaguars host Vado Morse and the James Madison Dukes in Sun Belt play.
The Jaguars are 4-2 on their home court. South Alabama ranks sixth in the Sun Belt with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kevin Samuel averaging 6.9.
The Dukes are 2-2 in Sun Belt play. James Madison is the top team in the Sun Belt scoring 15.4 fast break points per game.
The Jaguars and Dukes face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Moore is averaging 17.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Jaguars. Samuel is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for South Alabama.
Mezie Offurum is averaging 10.5 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Dukes. Morse is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for James Madison.
LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 5-5, averaging 67.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.
Dukes: 5-5, averaging 80.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 10.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
