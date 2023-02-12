Alabama State Hornets (8-17, 6-6 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (3-23, 2-10 SWAC)
Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts the Alabama State Hornets after Tyronn Mosley scored 21 points in Mississippi Valley State's 70-68 overtime loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.
The Delta Devils have gone 2-4 at home. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-12 record against teams over .500.
The Hornets are 6-6 against SWAC opponents. Alabama State has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Collins is shooting 32.4% and averaging 14.5 points for the Delta Devils. Mosley is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.
Jordan O'Neal is averaging 7.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Hornets. Isaiah Range is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.
Hornets: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 30.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
