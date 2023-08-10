METHUEN — A 28-year-old man from Haverhill was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday at the intersection of Lowell and Arnold streets in Methuen.
The crash, which also involved a Jeep Wrangler, was reported to emergency crews at 8:26 p.m.
Methuen Police said that the 2009 Yamaha motorcycle was headed eastbound on Lowell Street when it collided with the 2021 Jeep Wrangler, which was turning from Lowell Street onto Arnold Street.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead after being transported to Lawrence General Hospital.
The driver of the Jeep Wrangler, a 59-year-old man from Methuen, remained on the scene after the crash.
The crash is under investigation by Methuen Police, assisted by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.