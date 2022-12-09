Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-6) at Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (4-6, 1-1 MAAC)
Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Benjamin and the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers host Jaylin Andrews and the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds in non-conference play.
The Mountaineers have gone 1-2 in home games. Mount St. Mary's is seventh in the MAAC with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Malik Jefferson averaging 3.0.
The Greyhounds are 1-4 on the road. Loyola (MD) is 2-3 against opponents over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Benjamin is shooting 41.1% and averaging 17.1 points for the Mountaineers. Dakota Leffew is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers for Mount St. Mary's.
Andrews is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Greyhounds. Kenny Jones is averaging 12.1 points for Loyola (MD).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.