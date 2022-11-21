Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers (2-3) at Pacific (CA) Tigers (2-2)
Stockton, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Pacific (CA) Tigers host the Mount St. Mary's Mountaineers.
Pacific (CA) went 8-22 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Tigers averaged 11.3 assists per game on 23.6 made field goals last season.
Mount St. Mary's went 9-7 in MAAC action and 6-11 on the road last season. The Mountaineers averaged 5.7 steals, 4.0 blocks and 12.5 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.