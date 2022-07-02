FILE - Spain's Alejandro Valverde crosses the finish line in second place during the fifteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 191.3 kilometers (118.9 miles) with start in Ceret and finish in Andorra-la-Vella, Andorra, Sunday, July 11, 2021. Movistar cycling team says that Alejandro Valverde will spend a night in hospital under observation after he and another cyclist were hit by a car on Saturday, July 2, 2022 while riding in southern Spain.