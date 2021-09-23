An idea conceived by Gerard Moynihan to recognize students for their academic and academic achievements – the Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Student-Athlete Award program – is entering its 20th year.
Launched in the fall of 2002 and modeled after a similar program on the North Shore, the program will again honor a male and female winner each month throughout the school year. From the group of monthly winners, the Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Student-Athletes of the Year will be chosen next spring.
“We are proud that this program has endured for three decades and that we have been able to honor hundreds of deserving student-athletes who excel in the classroom and the athletic arena,” Moynihan said.
Moynihan Lumber has been a long-time supporter of high school sports. A former sportswriter, Moynihan always appreciated the blanket coverage of scholastic sports by several daily newspapers and radio stations, but he couldn’t help but wonder about the players who are also stars in the classroom.
Moynihan reached out to a few members of the media and asked if they would be willing to help him create a vehicle to honor student-athletes. The Moynihan Lumber Student-Athlete of the Month program started on the North Shore in 1991 and came to the Merrimack Valley in 2002.
Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to nominate student-athletes monthly. One male and one female winner are selected by Dave Dyer of the Eagle Tribune. The monthly winners are eligible for the male and female Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Student-Athlete of the Year Award, which comes with a scholarship from Moynihan Lumber.
Stephanie Tardugno of Methuen and Osamuyimen Osayimwen of Central Catholic were the 2020-21 Moynihan Lumber Merrimack Valley Student-Athletes of the Year.
“We take tremendous pride in the accomplishments of our honorees,” Moynihan said. “It is a wonderful group of young men and women who exemplify what being a true student-athlete is all about. We have had the privilege of honoring hundreds of deserving young men and women throughout the Merrimack Valley and we look forward to honoring many more.”