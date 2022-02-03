Mr. T pities the fool who doesn’t cheer on Team USA.
The 69-year-old actor who became a household name after playing heavyweight champion Clubber Lang in the 1982 sports classic “Rocky III” is excited the Winter Olympics are getting underway in Beijing.
“Wow! I am pumped! I am excited and I am ready!” Mr. T tweeted Thursday. “You know why? It’s time for The Winter Olympics! And you know what that means! My Favorite! The U.S.A Curling team is back! I am sorry, the Defending Olympic Champions Curling Team!
Team USA won its first gold medal in curling at the 2018 winter games in South Korea. For the uninitiated, Worldcurling.org describes curling as “a team sport, played on ice, where two teams take it in turns to slide stones made of granite towards a target — known as a House.” It became an Olympic sport in 1982.
Mr. T, born Laurence Tureaud in Chicago, posted three tweets in anticipation of Team USA’s attempt to enjoy Olympic glory once more. They were accompanied by a photo of the muscle-bound actor draped in red, white and blue.
“Since this is Chinese New Year and Year of The Tiger’ I’m reminding (U.S. curling star John Shuster) of Rocky 3, “The Eye Of The Tiger!” Grrr!” Mr. T tweeted.
“Eye of the Tiger” was the hit song by the band Survivor, which was featured prominently in “Rocky III.” That was also the film that featured Mr.T’s character famously saying “I pity the fool” to those who challenge him.
“So let the Games Begin,” he tweeted. “I pity the Competition!”
