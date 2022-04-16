ATLANTA — Clint Capela’s MRI on Saturday afternoon in Miami revealed no structural damage in his right knee, a good sign for the Hawks center and the team overall.
ESPN first reported the news, which a person familiar with the situation confirmed to the AJC, adding there’s not a firm timeline for Capela’s return or an estimate of how much time he’s expected to miss ahead of the Hawks’ first-round playoff series vs. the Heat, which begins Sunday in Miami. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Capela will be re-evaluated in a week (meaning he would miss at least one week) and “will clearly miss significant time in this Hawks-Heat playoff series, if he’s even able to return before it’s over.”
Overall, Capela is averaging 11.1 points and 11.9 rebounds per game this season.
