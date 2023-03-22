Lions Club to host Eagles tribute band
PLAISTOW — The Atkinson Lions Club will host a performance by the Eagles tribute band, “Another Tequila Sunrise,” Saturday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. at the Timberlane Performing Arts Center, 40 Greenough Road in Plaistow.
Tickets are $40 and can be purchased at eagles.ticketleap.com.
All proceeds support Atkinson Lions Club charitable programs.
Beekeeping demonstration at Tattersall Farm
HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm, 542 North Broadway, and Frank Valadao of Soney Bees LLC of Haverhill will hold a backyard beekeeping demonstration and information session Sunday, April 2, at noon. Topics will include how to find a good location for your hive, how to assemble the hive, and how to install a package of bees or 5-frame Nuc. Information on maintaining and feeding honey bees, harvesting the bees, and preparing hives for winter are included. Valadao is an avid local beekeeper and sells his products locally at 274 Lincoln Ave. Visit him online at soneybees.com.
Participants will meet rain or shine at noon at Tattersall Farm in the parking lot area. In the event of severe weather conditions check the Tattersall Farm FaceBook page for information. This event is offered as a free, educational community event. Donations will be gratefully appreciated.
Benchmark Senior Living associate honored
HAVERHILL — Heather True of Haverhill, lead aide at Haverhill Crossings on Amesbury Road, received Benchmark Senior Living's highest honor, the 2023 Compassionate Caregiver Award.
At the company's annual Awards Gala held on March 9, True was selected out of more than 5,000 associates for best fulfilling the company’s mission of meeting individuals where they are and connecting them to the people, passions and things that matter most to them. She was recognized by residents and fellow associates for not only providing excellent care, but for going above and beyond with genuine comfort that builds trust.
Over 350 nominations were submitted this year, including from Bill Barnes, a Haverhill Crossings resident who came to the community a year and a half ago for help when his late wife was struggling with Alzheimer’s.
“Heather was first on the scene to help me get comfortable,” he said. “However, the real test came five months later when my son died suddenly. When I told Heather she took me to my apartment and sat with me. We talked, hugged and cried. She was so compassionate. It was exactly what I needed at that time.”
Visit online at benchmarkseniorliving.com.
Support for a new JG Whittier Middle School
HAVERHILL — Both the school committee and city council recently approved sending a Statement of Interest to the Massachusetts School Building Authority indicating the city's desire to be placed on a list for a new or renovated J.G. Whittier Middle School.
Assistant Superintendent Michael Pfifferling said this is the fourth consecutive year the city has submitted a Statement of Interest to the MSBA for J.G. Whittier and that it is important to keep reminding the state of the need for a new or renovated building.
Mayor James Fiorentini said he supports sending the letter but that it is "extremely unlikely" the MSBA would approve the request at this time.
"They have indicated repeatedly you can only do one school at a time, and we're doing Consentino," he said in reference to the planned Consentino School replacement building the state has approved for reimbursement and which the mayor said is fully funded in the city's budget.
