North Andover Police arrested a 16-year-old boy from Lowell for car theft Sunday, and believe he may also have been involved in stealing a car in Methuen on Saturday.
They arrested the suspect after chasing a car that had been stolen from Candlestick Lane, at around the same time in the morning that several other cars in North Andover were broken into, said Detective Lt. Eric Foulds of the North Andover Police Department.
"Our officers pursued the stolen vehicle on Mass. Ave. until it crashed at the on-ramp to Route 495 North," Foulds said. "The suspect fled the vehicle but was apprehended by officers in the vicinity of 30 Mass. Ave."
Ring camera footage of this suspect was almost identical to one of two individuals in a photo that had been released by the Methuen police, in relation to a similar incident in Methuen from Saturday, Foulds said.
There were 15 reports Saturday of cars being broken into on Bridal Path Lane and Sevoian Drive in Methuen, where a 2018 Honda Accord was also stolen. The incidents all occurred between 3:20 and 4:30 a.m., said Police Chief Scott McNamara.
"It appears the suspects were into auto theft and not valuables from the vehicles," he said. "The only thing stolen was a $5 bill from one vehicle. Numerous vehicles that were entered had cash and valuables in them, but nothing was taken."
The stolen Accord was unlocked and the key fob had been left inside the vehicle.
"All the vehicles were unlocked, and none of them were forced," McNamara said.
Methuen and North Andover police are working jointly on an investigation of these incidents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.