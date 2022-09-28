ANDOVER — Friends and neighbors headed for The Park on Sunday for Lazarus House’s 23rd annual Hike for Hope fundraiser.
The 5K walk/run is one of three events Lazarus House hosts each year intended to raise awareness of those struggling with poverty, homelessness and food insecurity.
The walk/run started at 1 p.m. Participants raised money to help Lazarus House “meet the increasing need for warm, nutritious meals at our Soup Kitchen and supplemental groceries from our Food Pantry,” according to the group’s website.
The event, which went on for most of the day, included kids’ activities such as face painting, temporary tattoos, balloon twisting, games and more. Refreshments included cider donuts and pizza and there was also music to entertain the runners and walkers.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. people were also encouraged to drop off non-perishable items during a food drive using the Lazarus House truck parked in the circle driveway in front of Andover Town Hall.
