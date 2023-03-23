SANDOWN — A group of citizens has started the formal process to recount votes from the March 14 election regarding a ban on electronic voting machines.
The town will hold the recount March 29 at 4:30 p.m. at Town Hall. A recount board will consist of the town clerk, town moderator and selectmen.
Town Clerk Dawn Nicolaisen said 10 signatures were needed to support the recount — 13 were collected. Two were not registered voters in Sandown.
The citizen’s petition sought a new practice in town — hand-counting all ballots in local, state and federal elections.
Residents overwhelming voted to keep ballot-counting machines in place with a vote of 480 to 158.
The town has spent more than two years dealing with the issue.
Sandown residents petitioned three times during summer 2022 for a special meeting.
Petitioners argued a lack of voter confidence in the electronic machines, saying they could lead to fraudulent voting.
The Select Board denied the petition.
A Greenland man brought the town to superior court in September over the denial, but a judge ultimately sided with the town.
Select Board Chairman Tom Tombarello supported registered voters creating a citizen’s petition for the March election.
A majority vote, however, would have been advisory only. A Sandown memorandum gives selectmen the final say on vote counts.
He stood by his comment that if the warrant article had passed, the town would have to consider implementing hand-counting ballots.
But 75% of registered voters were against the warrant article.
Tombarello said the town has taken steps to ensure voter confidence during elections.
The electronic voting machines have a side box attached to them to drop in ballots for a hand-count.
He noted only a handful voters asked to have their ballots hand-counted this election.
Tombarello feels this recount isn’t about losing the vote, but to challenge the voting machine’s accuracy.
The chairman hopes an accurate recount will help this ongoing issue finally be put to rest.
