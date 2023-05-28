The annual Methuen Fishing Derby at Forest Lake, sponsored by Methuen Firefighters Local 1691, was held Saturday, May 13. Over 100 people participated, including 70 children. The event was free and so was the food, including hot dogs and hamburgers served by firefighters, ice cream provided by Mayor Neil Perry prior to handing out awards, and warm apple crisp offered by former Methuen city councilor Ron Marsan of Marsan and Son general contractors.
