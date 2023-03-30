The Exchange Club of Lawrence and the Andovers held their 61st annual Public Safety Awards ceremony March 1 at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Andover. The event was sponsored by Waste Innovations and honored Police Officers of the Year, Firefighters of the Year and EMTs of the Year from Andover, Lawrence and North Andover.
