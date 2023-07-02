The Methuen Senior Activity Center and the Happy Hearts Chorus saluted veterans with a concert in the Nevins Memorial Library hall Thursday, June 15. The two-hour tribute was hosted by Methuen Police Chief Scott McNamara and Fire Chief Tim Sheehy with a special performance by Fire Lt. James Garrity. There was standing room only in the hall, which can seat 352.
Stepping Out
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
- BY LILLIAN SHAPIRO, SPECIAL CORRESPONDENT FOR REAL ESTATE MARKETPLACE
Most Popular
Articles
- Police identify Merrimack River drowning victim
- Food hall, new housing planned for Essex Street development
- Summer kicks off as Plug Pond opens for the season
- New fishing pier unveiled in Methuen
- Construction begins on 290-unit "The Beck" apartment complex
- North Andover, Methuen to hold Fourth of July fireworks displays the weekend after the holiday
- Nearly 20 nationalities present at Taste of the Nations event
- Mount Washington commissioners not ready to weigh in on name change
- USFL GM: Perry is true NFL prospect
- Tuscan Village plans 'fireworks spectacular' on July 3
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.