To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the North Andover Firefighter’s Union Local 2035 hosted an Irish Night Out on March 18 at Relief’s In on Market Street in Lawrence. Over 150 people attended to help raise money to support the NAFD Local 2035 Scholarship Fund. Proceeds from the event provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors who have an interest in public safety. The highlight of the evening was a performance by the Campbell Highlanders, a traditional bagpipe and drum band based in Andover.
Stepping Out
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrence man convicted of beating fellow rooming house tenant to death with bat
- DA identifies Lawrence man shot and killed Friday night
- Andover High 2023 Hall of Fame inductees
- Man shot, killed in Lawrence late Friday night
- An athlete's dream: Delivering like Buckley did, in the championship moment
- Early morning fire destroys Essex Street businesses in Lawrence
- Andover girls' first memorable journey: 2003 state champs earn Hall of Fame recognition
- Uplifting Andover: 'Comic relief' Hanscom a star on court, calming presence for D1 finalist Golden Warriors
- Lawrence bakery destroyed by fire will relocate to Revolving Test Kitchen site
- Lawrence man serving on fast-attack submarine in Navy
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.