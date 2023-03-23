To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the North Andover Firefighter’s Union Local 2035 hosted an Irish Night Out on March 18 at Relief’s In on Market Street in Lawrence. Over 150 people attended to help raise money to support the NAFD Local 2035 Scholarship Fund. Proceeds from the event provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors who have an interest in public safety. The highlight of the evening was a performance by the Campbell Highlanders, a traditional bagpipe and drum band based in Andover.

