Uncommon Threads, an empowerment boutique for low-income women, held its annual “Dress to Impress Gala” on Thursday, June 8 at Salvatore’s Restaurant, 354 Merrimack St. in Lawrence.
This year’s event featured a fashion show with fantastic looks for spring and summer modeled by Annika Sharma, Miss Massachusetts USA 2023, as well as Uncommon Threads’ clients, volunteers, and supporters. Kimberly Bookman, award-winning broadcast journalist with WHDH-TV, emceed the event, and clients shared stories of how Uncommon Threads has helped them in their journey forward.
The event featured a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres, pasta buffet and cocktails.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.