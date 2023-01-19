The Merrimack Valley NAACP Branch held their annual Martin Luther King Jr. commemorative breakfast on Monday, Jan. 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Andover. This year’s guest speaker was former Essex County Sheriff Frank Cousins Jr.
