The St. Alfio Society of Lawrence awarded six $2,000 scholarships to high school seniors in the class of 2023 at a breakfast and ceremony on Sunday, June 4. The St. Alfio Society organizes the Feast of the Three Saints, honoring the faith of three brothers, Saints Alfio, Filadelfo and Cirino, and the Italian heritage of Lawrence. The feast will celebrate its 100th anniversary this Labor Day weekend in Lawrence.

