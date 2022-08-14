NEWTON, N.H. — Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, many of whom spend most of their summer in the inner city, escaped to Camp Tasker where they swam, played games and sports, expressed their creativity and engaged in other activities.
The summer camp located on the shores of Country Pond in Newton, New Hampshire, and surrounded by pine trees offers arts and crafts, boating, fishing, volleyball, baseball, basketball, swimming in the pond or in a pool, games and other activities to keep kids active while also having fun.
The camp opened at the end of the school year and will close just before the start of the new school year.
To sponsor a child’s campership or to donate to the club, visit online at www.haverhillbgc.org.
