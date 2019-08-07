HAVERHILL — Several police cruisers and officers are at Haverhill High School Wednesday morning, but school officials said there is no need for students or school staff to be concerned.
Haverhill High Principal Glenn Burns used the school intercom Wednesday morning to read a message from School Superintendent Margaret Marotta to students and staff.
The message said the police officers were at the school not due to an emergency or any threat to the school, but to follow up on an incident that happened last week on the property.
"There will be an increased police presence this morning in the area surrounding Haverhill High School,'' Marotta's message said. "This is in follow-up to the previous incident last week, as police continue their thorough search of the area.''
Last week's incident involved a summer school student who was seen carrying a gun at the school. The boy fled the school and was later arrested, but officers did not find the gun, police said.
Police are continuing their search for the gun.
Burns said Wednesday morning that police are conducting a "grid search'' of the area. It will include the school property and nearby property.
Several state police cruisers are at the school. Local officers are also there.
Watch eagletribune.com for development in this story. A complete report will appear in Thursday's print edition of The Eagle-Tribune and on online at eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.