SALEM, N.H. — Drinking on town-owned property is not usually allowed in Salem, but the Town Council granted special permission to a local nonprofit for a one-day beer garden during its annual family event.
A Field of Dreams representative received approval for the proposal during the town council meeting on June 26 to be able to sell and consume alcoholic beverages in a designated spot on Saturday, August 26 as one of the organization's offerings for its 2023 Family Fun Day.
Field of Dreams is a volunteer-based organization that runs and maintains the park and playground on Geremonty Drive.
The event on the park's premises is now in its sixth year. It brings in thousands of dollars for the nonprofit to use on various park projects and improvements.
The day typically includes activities like circus performances, touch-a-truck, petting farms and face painting. This will be the first time the event will feature a beer garden.
Field of Dreams Board Member Rob Hannon, and Salem resident, told the Town Council during its meeting on June 26 that he hopes the beer garden will attract more people and subsequently garner more donations for their park projects.
He estimates the day will bring 6,000 to 8,000 people to the park, as attendance has risen each year.
Last year's event brought in $30,000 which went towards a new performance pavilion.
Hannon said now that the pavilion is fully funded, money raised from this year's family day will benefit a playground structure plan that is projected to cost upwards of $4 million.
“This is a gigantic fundraising effort and we are looking at all avenues that we can start bringing in some funds for the park,” said Hannon.
The beer garden will be in an enclosed, fenced in area and have a controlled entrance for patrons looking to drink. Alcohol can only be purchased and consumed in the beer garden and nowhere else.
Hannon said colored wristbands will indicate those over 21 years old and photo identification will be checked. A three drink limit is set for the event.
The mobile bar comes with $2 million in liquor insurance and liability insurance.
Hannon added Field of Dreams will purchase a separate insurance rider for any additional coverage needed to cover both the organization and Town of Salem.
Hannon said they will hire police detail specifically for the beer garden.
Salem Police Chief Joel Dolan said the recommendations for police detail that Hannon presented about the event is in line with what they would have asked Field of Dreams. Dolan said his department has a good relationship with the organization and the police will have a presence throughout the event like in the past.
While the motioned passed, two town councilors voiced their concerns against it.
Town Councilor Paul Pelletier felt alcohol shouldn't be presented for a family event held in town. He's worried it encourages a younger crowd to think about drinking.
Pelletier feared it could lead to underage drinking at the event if they are passed a drink and wander into the woods unsupervised. He said it should be treated as a family function like a town tree lighting ceremony where there's no alcohol consumption.
Town Councilor James Keller worried about liability issues having alcohol on property and what would happen if someone gets hurt as a result. He also said allowing Field of Dreams to have this special permit is a slippery slope for other town organizations that may want to sell alcohol at future events.
Town Manager Chris Dillon reaffirmed there will be a special insurance certificate for this event.
Field of Dreams must also still get a one-day liquor license from the New Hampshire Liquor Commission.
