LAWRENCE — More than 50 people, including city officials, attended the Brides' March on Monday, which included a candlelight vigil, a reading of the names of victims of domestic violence, a moment of silence and prayer followed by the march.
The Brides’ March is a walk held each year in a number of different states, including Massachusetts.
Women wear wedding dresses or all white and men dress in black in solidarity for the memory of Gladys Ricart, a Dominican immigrant who was murdered on her wedding day by her estranged boyfriend 23 years ago in New Jersey, as well of all the fallen victims and survivors of domestic violence.
Monday’s walk was sponsored by Delamano, Inc., in collaboration with the YWCA NEMA, and Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center of Newburyport.
