Rider Broncs (10-9, 7-3 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (10-10, 6-4 MAAC)
Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Dwight Murray Jr. and the Rider Broncs take on Supreme Cook and the Fairfield Stags in MAAC action.
The Stags are 5-3 in home games. Fairfield ranks sixth in the MAAC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Cook averaging 3.5.
The Broncs are 7-3 against MAAC opponents. Rider has a 5-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cook is averaging 13 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.
Murray is shooting 41.9% and averaging 16.4 points for the Broncs. Mervin James is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Rider.
LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.
Broncs: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
