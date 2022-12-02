Saint Peter's Peacocks (4-3, 0-1 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (2-6, 0-1 MAAC)
Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Jaylen Murray and the Saint Peter's Peacocks visit Caleb Fields and the Fairfield Stags in MAAC play Saturday.
The Stags play their first home game after going 2-6 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site matchups to start the season. Fairfield is 0-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.
The Peacocks have gone 0-1 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter's averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 2-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.
The Stags and Peacocks face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Fields is scoring 14.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Stags. Supreme Cook is averaging 11.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 55.0% for Fairfield.
Murray is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.7 points for the Peacocks. Isiah Dasher is averaging 10.0 points for Saint Peter's.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
