Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 1-3 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-4, 3-1 Big Ten)
Piscataway, New Jersey; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rutgers -6.5; over/under is 140.5
BOTTOM LINE: Iowa visits the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after Kris Murray scored 30 points in Iowa's 91-89 victory against the Indiana Hoosiers.
The Scarlet Knights are 10-1 in home games.
The Hawkeyes are 1-3 against Big Ten opponents.
The Scarlet Knights and Hawkeyes match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS:
LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.
Hawkeyes: 4-6, averaging 76.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
