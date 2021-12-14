Charlotte Hornets (15-14, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (10-16, 12th in the Western Conference)
San Antonio; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets take on Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs in non-conference play.
The Spurs are 6-8 on their home court. San Antonio is sixth in the Western Conference shooting 35.1% from downtown, led by Joe Wieskamp shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.
The Hornets are 7-10 on the road. Charlotte leads the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 38.3% as a team from downtown this season. Ish Smith paces them shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Murray is averaging 18 points, 8.4 rebounds, 8.3 assists and two steals for the Spurs. Derrick White is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.
Ball is averaging 20 points, 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hornets. Kelly Oubre Jr. is averaging 24.1 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Charlotte.
LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 110.4 points, 47.9 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points per game.
Hornets: 4-6, averaging 120.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points.
INJURIES: Spurs: Zach Collins: out (ankle).
Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (health and safety protocols), Mason Plumlee: out (health and safety protocols), Jalen McDaniels: out (health protocols), Ish Smith: out (health protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.