Chicago State Cougars (3-8) at Murray State Racers (5-4, 2-0 MVC)
Murray, Kentucky; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State faces the Murray State Racers after Wesley Cardet Jr. scored 25 points in Chicago State's 75-74 overtime loss to the UT Martin Skyhawks.
The Racers are 2-0 in home games. Murray State ranks fifth in the MVC with 30.7 points per game in the paint led by Jamari Smith averaging 7.7.
The Cougars are 0-8 in road games. Chicago State is 3-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Rob Perry is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Racers. Jacobi Wood is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Murray State.
Elijah Weaver is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 11.1 points. Cardet is shooting 48.0% and averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Chicago State.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
