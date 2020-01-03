North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Areas of patchy fog early. Cloudy. Some light rain is likely. High 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow showers in the evening. Snow showers overnight. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.