Andover

2018-19 season: 14-9, D1 North semifinals

Returning starters (2): Kyle Rocker, 6-2, Sr., guard; Michael Slayton, 6-2, Sr., forward

Returning lettermen: Shamus Florio, 6-2, Sr., forward; Charlie McCarthy, 5-11, Sr., guard; Ryan Grecco, 6-2, Jr., center; Jack Cloutier, 6-1, Jr., guard; Aidan Cammann, 6-6, Soph., forward; Richie Shahtanian, 6-0, Soph., guard

Promising newcomers: Jared Moses, 6-0, Jr., guard, Zayn Aruri, 6-0, Jr., guard; Christopher Capachietti, 6-0, Jr., guard; Ryan Pacy, 5-11, Soph., guard; Logan Satlow, 6-6, Soph., center; Ryan MacLellan, 5-10, Frosh., guardCaptains: Michael Slayton, Charlie McCarthy, Kyle Rocker

Returning scoring leaders: Kyle Rocker, 17.6 ppg, 56 3’s; Aidan Cammann 2.7 ppg

Returning honorees: E-T All-Star Kyle Rocker

Fast facts: With 6-6 sophomores Aidan Cammann and Logan Satlow, coach Dave Fazio joked, “I better learn to coach big men real fast!” ... Cammann is primed for a big year. He was named Honorable Mention All-North Andover Fall Ball League while Ryan Pacy and Richie Shahtanian made their All-Sophomore team. ... Kyle Rocker is the MVC’s lone returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star. ... Andover lost to Lynn English in the Hoops for Hope Summer League semifinals.

Assistant coaches: Carol Martini, Pat Murnane, Michael Trovato, Kyle Rillahan

Coach Dave Fazio: (31st year, 462-220)

Central Catholic

2018-19 season: 22-4, D1 North finals

Returning starters (1): Xavier McKenzie, 5-8, Soph., guard

Returning lettermen: Jonathan Peguero, 5-8, Sr., guard; Adrian Rodriguez, 5-9, Sr., guard; Anthony Traficante, 6-5, Sr., center; Nate Godin, 5-10, Jr., guard

Promising newcomers: Jeff Goguen, 6-0, Soph., guard; Marcus Rivera, 6-1, Frosh., forward

Captains: Adrian Rodriguez, Nate Godin, Anthony Traficante, Jonathan Peguero

Returning scoring leaders: Xavier Mckenzie 6.9 ppg, Anthony Traficante 4.5 ppg, Jeff Goguen 2.4 ppg

Returning honorees: MVC All-Star Xavier McKenzie

Fast facts: Eagle-Tribune All-Star George Smith (15.9 ppg as a junior) transferred to Brooks. .... Coach John Walsh said sophomore Jeff Goguen could be a double-figure scorer this winter. ... Anthony Traficante (1,350 SATs) and Jonathan Peguero (1,320 SATs) are stars in the classroom. ... Central lost in the North final to eventual state champ Lynn English. English also ousted Andover and Lawrence.

Assistant coaches: Stevie Martinez, Mark Garrity, Mark Dunham, Andrew Ruffen

Coach John Walsh: (3rd year, 37-9; overall 160-33)

Haverhill

2018-19 season: 11-10, D1 North first round

Returning starters (3): Brandon Donald, 5-8, Sr., guard; Zach Guertin, 5-8, Jr., guard; Jeremyah Phillips, 6-3, Jr., forward

Returning lettermen: Phillip Cunningham, 6-2, Jr., guard; Angel Burgos, 6-0, Jr., guard; Promising newcomers: Johan Farias, 5-7, Sr., guard; Manny Arias, 5-8, Sr., guard; Elijah Haas, 5-8, Jr., guard; Junior Efosa, 6-3, Jr., forward; Elias Polanco, 6-4, Jr., center; Brian Wrenn, 5-9, Jr., guard; Enrique Alvarado, 5-8, Jr., guard; Jeremy Valdez, 6-5, Frosh., center

Captains: Brandon Donald, Manny Arias

Returning scoring leaders: Jeremyah Phillips 11.2 ppg, Brandon Donald 6.9 ppg; Phillip Cunningham 5.5 ppg; Zach Guertin 5.2, 32 3’s; Angel Burgos 3.6, 21 3’s; Manny Arias (at Whittier)

Returning honorees: MVC All-Star Jeremyah Phillips

Fast facts: Last year’s tourney berth was the first by the Hillies since the 2012-13 club went 12-10 and reached the D1 North quarterfinals. In the five years after that the Hillies were just 32-68. ... Haverhill was clearly the surprise team of the offseason, losing to eventual champ Lawrence, 58-55, in the North Andover Fall Ball semis and beating the host team to capture the Westford Fall League. Phillip Cunningham and Jeremyah Phillips were quite the 1-2 punch all fall and Zach Guertin also shined. ... Cunningham is the brother of ex-Hillie three-sport star D.J. Cunningham and Junior Efosa is the brother of Whittier star Grace Efosa.

Eagle-Tribune All-Star Manny Arias (14.2 ppg, 40 3’s) transferred in last spring from Whittier. ... Olatungie Lightfoot-Taylor is no longer coaching. ... Ex-Hillie Michael Kwegyir-Attah, who played football at Norfolk State, is new to the staff. James Wilson is also new to the staff. ... Johan Farias transferred back to Haverhill from Lawrence.

Assistant coaches: Greg Morales, Dan Faircloth, Michael Kwegyir-Attah, James Wilson

Coach Souleymane Wane: (4th year, 26-35)

Lawrence

2018-19 season: 15-7, D1 North quarterfinals

Returning starters (3): Brandon Goris, 6-0, Sr., guard; Jeremiah Melendez, 6-3, Sr., forward; Gabriel Zorrilla, 6-3, Jr., forward

Returning lettermen: Noah Tejada, 6-0, Sr., guard; Angel Herrera, 6-2, Sr., forward; Christian Moscat, 5-8, Sr., guard; Abraham Estrada, 5-7, Soph., guard

Promising newcomers: Carlos Pabon, 6-3, Sr., forward; Anthawn Castro, 6-0, Jr., guard; Nathan Diaz, 6-2, Jr., forward; Nathan Guzman, 5-10, Jr., forward; Joshua Diaz, 6-0, Jr., guard; Gregory Duran, 5-11, Jr., forward; Sergio Mendez, 6-1, Soph., forward; Elvin Cruz, 5-10, Soph., guard; Julio Santana, 6-3, Soph., forward; Nasiha Perez, 6-2, Frosh., forward

Captains: Brandon Goris, Angel Herrera, Noah Tejada, Gabriel Zorrilla

Returning scoring leaders: Brandon Goris 8.4, Gabriel Zorrilla 5.9, Jeremiah Melendez 4.1

Returning honorees: MVC All-Stars Brandon Goris, Gabriel Zorrilla

Fast facts: Junior transfer Anthawn Castro was a reserve at Lowell High. ... All the assistants are back and LHS added former standout Cristian Kinsley (LHS ‘18) and Jimmy Cuyler, who former Celtic/NBA star Al Jefferson credits as one of his main coaches/advisors growing up in Mississippi. ... Angel Herrera and Jeremiah Melendez are a tough rebounding duo. ... Coach Moose Moore said Abraham Estrada is “the X factor” and Brandon Goris should have “an MVP-caliber season.” ... The Lancers are playing Acton-Boxboro Jan. 25 at the Garden. ... Lawrence’s state title dreams were crippled last season when returning Tribune MVP Luis Reynoso left the team mid-season. ... Lawrence beat Lowell for the North Andover Fall Ball title and lost to Lowell in the Hoops for Hope summer league semifinals. ... Brandon Goris was Fall Ball co-MVP, Gabe Zorrilla made their honorable mention MVP list and Abraham Estrada made the All-Sophomore team.

Assistant coaches: Sucre Medina, Justin Nieves, Leonny Burgos, Jorge Escoto, Tommy West, Sam Hunter, Cristian Kinsley, Jimmy Cuyler

Coach Jesus Moore: (2nd year, 15-7)

Methuen

2018-19 season: 5-13, didn’t make tourney

Returning starters (3): Mitchell Crowe, 5-8, Jr., guard; Andrew Lussier, 6-2, Jr., forward; Isaac Allen, 5-8, Soph., guard

Returning lettermen: Wildy Santana, 5-7, Sr., guard; Kevin Garcia, 6-1, Sr., forward

Promising newcomers: Jaleek Urena, 5-8, Jr., guard; Jordan Polanco, 5-11, Jr., guard; Wilton Ortega, 6-2, Jr., forward; Jason Perello, 5-10, Jr., guard; Julian Lopez, 5-8, Jr., guard; Zender Loivier, 6-2, Jr., forward; Lawensky Osias, 5-9, Soph., guard; Randy Vasquez, 6-3, Soph., forward; Andrew Wannaphong, 6-2, Soph., forward; Anesti Touma, 6-1, Frosh., forwardCaptains: don’t name them

Returning scoring leaders: Mitchell Crowe 11.4 ppg, 38 3’s; Andrew Lussier 6.8 ppg, Isaac Allen 4.1 ppg

Returning honorees: none

Fast facts: Coach Anthony Faradie said, “Isaac Allen is a great distributor. He’s a true point guard. He’s really poised.” ... Jaleek Urena, who was on JVs last year, has opened some eyes. ... Former Central Catholic star Doug Gemmell, who works at MHS, is a new assistant. ... Jordan Polanco is a transfer from Traip Academy in Kittery, Maine, who are also the Rangers. He was 15-6 Traip’s No. 2 scorer last year. ... Lawensky Osias is a transfer from New London (Conn.) High, where he played varsity as a freshman. ... Onyera Chibuogwu, last year’s starting sophomore point guard, transferred to the Middlesex School.

Assistant coaches: Ryan Middlemiss, Doug Ryan, Frank Drejaj, Doug Gemmell

Coach Anthony Faradie: (7th year, 63-64)

North Andover

2018-19 season: 16-8, D2 North finals

Returning starters (1): Kyle Moore, 6-0, Sr., guard

Returning lettermen: Kellan Murphy, 6-0, Jr., guard; Jake Wolinski, 5-11, Jr., guard; Matt Kutz, 6-1, Jr., guard; Jack Morin, 5-11, Sr., guard

Promising newcomers: Aidan Heim, 6-3, Sr., center; Andy Lauzon, 5-11, Jr., guard; Jake Landry, 6-2, Jr., forward; Chris Pensavalli, 5-11, Jr., guard, Jack Castellanos, 5-8, Jr., guard; Jack O’Connell, 5-11, Soph., guard; Nate Williams, 6-5, Soph., center; Drew Connolly, 6-0, Soph., guard; D’Andre King, 5-10, Soph. guard

Captains: Kyle Moore, Jack Morin

Returning scoring leaders: Kyle Moore 9.2 ppg, 56 3’s; Jake Wolinski 1.1 ppg

Returning honorees: MVC All-Star Kyle Moore

Fast facts: The previous two years (North finals, state semifinals) was the best run by the Knights since Bob Licare’s back-to-back state championship teams in 1974 and 1975. ... D’Andre King is cousins with former hoop-football star Darren Watson. ... Jack Morin hit .370 for the Super 8 champion baseball team. ... Drew Connolly’s father is Hall of Fame NA QB Sean Connolly. ... Rick Gorman of North Andover Fall Ball predicted junior Matt Kutz would be one of the area’s breakout performers.

Assistant coaches: Bill Hart, Matt Medeiros, Scotty Wilson, Micayla Gildea (manager)

Coach Paul Tanglis: (7th year, 77-56)

 

