Andover
2018-19 season: 14-9, D1 North semifinals
Returning starters (2): Kyle Rocker, 6-2, Sr., guard; Michael Slayton, 6-2, Sr., forward
Returning lettermen: Shamus Florio, 6-2, Sr., forward; Charlie McCarthy, 5-11, Sr., guard; Ryan Grecco, 6-2, Jr., center; Jack Cloutier, 6-1, Jr., guard; Aidan Cammann, 6-6, Soph., forward; Richie Shahtanian, 6-0, Soph., guard
Promising newcomers: Jared Moses, 6-0, Jr., guard, Zayn Aruri, 6-0, Jr., guard; Christopher Capachietti, 6-0, Jr., guard; Ryan Pacy, 5-11, Soph., guard; Logan Satlow, 6-6, Soph., center; Ryan MacLellan, 5-10, Frosh., guardCaptains: Michael Slayton, Charlie McCarthy, Kyle Rocker
Returning scoring leaders: Kyle Rocker, 17.6 ppg, 56 3’s; Aidan Cammann 2.7 ppg
Returning honorees: E-T All-Star Kyle Rocker
Fast facts: With 6-6 sophomores Aidan Cammann and Logan Satlow, coach Dave Fazio joked, “I better learn to coach big men real fast!” ... Cammann is primed for a big year. He was named Honorable Mention All-North Andover Fall Ball League while Ryan Pacy and Richie Shahtanian made their All-Sophomore team. ... Kyle Rocker is the MVC’s lone returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star. ... Andover lost to Lynn English in the Hoops for Hope Summer League semifinals.
Assistant coaches: Carol Martini, Pat Murnane, Michael Trovato, Kyle Rillahan
Coach Dave Fazio: (31st year, 462-220)
Central Catholic
2018-19 season: 22-4, D1 North finals
Returning starters (1): Xavier McKenzie, 5-8, Soph., guard
Returning lettermen: Jonathan Peguero, 5-8, Sr., guard; Adrian Rodriguez, 5-9, Sr., guard; Anthony Traficante, 6-5, Sr., center; Nate Godin, 5-10, Jr., guard
Promising newcomers: Jeff Goguen, 6-0, Soph., guard; Marcus Rivera, 6-1, Frosh., forward
Captains: Adrian Rodriguez, Nate Godin, Anthony Traficante, Jonathan Peguero
Returning scoring leaders: Xavier Mckenzie 6.9 ppg, Anthony Traficante 4.5 ppg, Jeff Goguen 2.4 ppg
Returning honorees: MVC All-Star Xavier McKenzie
Fast facts: Eagle-Tribune All-Star George Smith (15.9 ppg as a junior) transferred to Brooks. .... Coach John Walsh said sophomore Jeff Goguen could be a double-figure scorer this winter. ... Anthony Traficante (1,350 SATs) and Jonathan Peguero (1,320 SATs) are stars in the classroom. ... Central lost in the North final to eventual state champ Lynn English. English also ousted Andover and Lawrence.
Assistant coaches: Stevie Martinez, Mark Garrity, Mark Dunham, Andrew Ruffen
Coach John Walsh: (3rd year, 37-9; overall 160-33)
Haverhill
2018-19 season: 11-10, D1 North first round
Returning starters (3): Brandon Donald, 5-8, Sr., guard; Zach Guertin, 5-8, Jr., guard; Jeremyah Phillips, 6-3, Jr., forward
Returning lettermen: Phillip Cunningham, 6-2, Jr., guard; Angel Burgos, 6-0, Jr., guard; Promising newcomers: Johan Farias, 5-7, Sr., guard; Manny Arias, 5-8, Sr., guard; Elijah Haas, 5-8, Jr., guard; Junior Efosa, 6-3, Jr., forward; Elias Polanco, 6-4, Jr., center; Brian Wrenn, 5-9, Jr., guard; Enrique Alvarado, 5-8, Jr., guard; Jeremy Valdez, 6-5, Frosh., center
Captains: Brandon Donald, Manny Arias
Returning scoring leaders: Jeremyah Phillips 11.2 ppg, Brandon Donald 6.9 ppg; Phillip Cunningham 5.5 ppg; Zach Guertin 5.2, 32 3’s; Angel Burgos 3.6, 21 3’s; Manny Arias (at Whittier)
Returning honorees: MVC All-Star Jeremyah Phillips
Fast facts: Last year’s tourney berth was the first by the Hillies since the 2012-13 club went 12-10 and reached the D1 North quarterfinals. In the five years after that the Hillies were just 32-68. ... Haverhill was clearly the surprise team of the offseason, losing to eventual champ Lawrence, 58-55, in the North Andover Fall Ball semis and beating the host team to capture the Westford Fall League. Phillip Cunningham and Jeremyah Phillips were quite the 1-2 punch all fall and Zach Guertin also shined. ... Cunningham is the brother of ex-Hillie three-sport star D.J. Cunningham and Junior Efosa is the brother of Whittier star Grace Efosa.
Eagle-Tribune All-Star Manny Arias (14.2 ppg, 40 3’s) transferred in last spring from Whittier. ... Olatungie Lightfoot-Taylor is no longer coaching. ... Ex-Hillie Michael Kwegyir-Attah, who played football at Norfolk State, is new to the staff. James Wilson is also new to the staff. ... Johan Farias transferred back to Haverhill from Lawrence.
Assistant coaches: Greg Morales, Dan Faircloth, Michael Kwegyir-Attah, James Wilson
Coach Souleymane Wane: (4th year, 26-35)
Lawrence
2018-19 season: 15-7, D1 North quarterfinals
Returning starters (3): Brandon Goris, 6-0, Sr., guard; Jeremiah Melendez, 6-3, Sr., forward; Gabriel Zorrilla, 6-3, Jr., forward
Returning lettermen: Noah Tejada, 6-0, Sr., guard; Angel Herrera, 6-2, Sr., forward; Christian Moscat, 5-8, Sr., guard; Abraham Estrada, 5-7, Soph., guard
Promising newcomers: Carlos Pabon, 6-3, Sr., forward; Anthawn Castro, 6-0, Jr., guard; Nathan Diaz, 6-2, Jr., forward; Nathan Guzman, 5-10, Jr., forward; Joshua Diaz, 6-0, Jr., guard; Gregory Duran, 5-11, Jr., forward; Sergio Mendez, 6-1, Soph., forward; Elvin Cruz, 5-10, Soph., guard; Julio Santana, 6-3, Soph., forward; Nasiha Perez, 6-2, Frosh., forward
Captains: Brandon Goris, Angel Herrera, Noah Tejada, Gabriel Zorrilla
Returning scoring leaders: Brandon Goris 8.4, Gabriel Zorrilla 5.9, Jeremiah Melendez 4.1
Returning honorees: MVC All-Stars Brandon Goris, Gabriel Zorrilla
Fast facts: Junior transfer Anthawn Castro was a reserve at Lowell High. ... All the assistants are back and LHS added former standout Cristian Kinsley (LHS ‘18) and Jimmy Cuyler, who former Celtic/NBA star Al Jefferson credits as one of his main coaches/advisors growing up in Mississippi. ... Angel Herrera and Jeremiah Melendez are a tough rebounding duo. ... Coach Moose Moore said Abraham Estrada is “the X factor” and Brandon Goris should have “an MVP-caliber season.” ... The Lancers are playing Acton-Boxboro Jan. 25 at the Garden. ... Lawrence’s state title dreams were crippled last season when returning Tribune MVP Luis Reynoso left the team mid-season. ... Lawrence beat Lowell for the North Andover Fall Ball title and lost to Lowell in the Hoops for Hope summer league semifinals. ... Brandon Goris was Fall Ball co-MVP, Gabe Zorrilla made their honorable mention MVP list and Abraham Estrada made the All-Sophomore team.
Assistant coaches: Sucre Medina, Justin Nieves, Leonny Burgos, Jorge Escoto, Tommy West, Sam Hunter, Cristian Kinsley, Jimmy Cuyler
Coach Jesus Moore: (2nd year, 15-7)
Methuen
2018-19 season: 5-13, didn’t make tourney
Returning starters (3): Mitchell Crowe, 5-8, Jr., guard; Andrew Lussier, 6-2, Jr., forward; Isaac Allen, 5-8, Soph., guard
Returning lettermen: Wildy Santana, 5-7, Sr., guard; Kevin Garcia, 6-1, Sr., forward
Promising newcomers: Jaleek Urena, 5-8, Jr., guard; Jordan Polanco, 5-11, Jr., guard; Wilton Ortega, 6-2, Jr., forward; Jason Perello, 5-10, Jr., guard; Julian Lopez, 5-8, Jr., guard; Zender Loivier, 6-2, Jr., forward; Lawensky Osias, 5-9, Soph., guard; Randy Vasquez, 6-3, Soph., forward; Andrew Wannaphong, 6-2, Soph., forward; Anesti Touma, 6-1, Frosh., forwardCaptains: don’t name them
Returning scoring leaders: Mitchell Crowe 11.4 ppg, 38 3’s; Andrew Lussier 6.8 ppg, Isaac Allen 4.1 ppg
Returning honorees: none
Fast facts: Coach Anthony Faradie said, “Isaac Allen is a great distributor. He’s a true point guard. He’s really poised.” ... Jaleek Urena, who was on JVs last year, has opened some eyes. ... Former Central Catholic star Doug Gemmell, who works at MHS, is a new assistant. ... Jordan Polanco is a transfer from Traip Academy in Kittery, Maine, who are also the Rangers. He was 15-6 Traip’s No. 2 scorer last year. ... Lawensky Osias is a transfer from New London (Conn.) High, where he played varsity as a freshman. ... Onyera Chibuogwu, last year’s starting sophomore point guard, transferred to the Middlesex School.
Assistant coaches: Ryan Middlemiss, Doug Ryan, Frank Drejaj, Doug Gemmell
Coach Anthony Faradie: (7th year, 63-64)
North Andover
2018-19 season: 16-8, D2 North finals
Returning starters (1): Kyle Moore, 6-0, Sr., guard
Returning lettermen: Kellan Murphy, 6-0, Jr., guard; Jake Wolinski, 5-11, Jr., guard; Matt Kutz, 6-1, Jr., guard; Jack Morin, 5-11, Sr., guard
Promising newcomers: Aidan Heim, 6-3, Sr., center; Andy Lauzon, 5-11, Jr., guard; Jake Landry, 6-2, Jr., forward; Chris Pensavalli, 5-11, Jr., guard, Jack Castellanos, 5-8, Jr., guard; Jack O’Connell, 5-11, Soph., guard; Nate Williams, 6-5, Soph., center; Drew Connolly, 6-0, Soph., guard; D’Andre King, 5-10, Soph. guard
Captains: Kyle Moore, Jack Morin
Returning scoring leaders: Kyle Moore 9.2 ppg, 56 3’s; Jake Wolinski 1.1 ppg
Returning honorees: MVC All-Star Kyle Moore
Fast facts: The previous two years (North finals, state semifinals) was the best run by the Knights since Bob Licare’s back-to-back state championship teams in 1974 and 1975. ... D’Andre King is cousins with former hoop-football star Darren Watson. ... Jack Morin hit .370 for the Super 8 champion baseball team. ... Drew Connolly’s father is Hall of Fame NA QB Sean Connolly. ... Rick Gorman of North Andover Fall Ball predicted junior Matt Kutz would be one of the area’s breakout performers.
Assistant coaches: Bill Hart, Matt Medeiros, Scotty Wilson, Micayla Gildea (manager)
Coach Paul Tanglis: (7th year, 77-56)