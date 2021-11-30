Northern Iowa (2-3, 0-0) vs. Bradley (2-5, 0-0)
Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa and Bradley meet in the first conference game of the season for both teams. In conference play last season, Northern Iowa finished with seven wins and 11 losses, while Bradley won six games and lost 12.
SUPER SENIORS: Northern Iowa's Austin Phyfe, Trae Berhow and Tywhon Pickford have collectively scored 35 percent of all Panthers scoring this season.ACCURATE AJ: AJ Green has connected on 39.5 percent of the 43 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 14 for 31 over the last three games. He's also converted 70.6 percent of his foul shots this season.
WINLESS WHEN: Bradley is 0-5 this year when it scores 70 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 71.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Braves. Bradley has 44 assists on 76 field goals (57.9 percent) over its past three contests while Northern Iowa has assists on 60 of 97 field goals (61.9 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Bradley has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 36.6 percent this year. That figure is ranked 29th in the country. The offensive rebound percentage for Northern Iowa stands at just 22.5 percent (ranked 302nd).
