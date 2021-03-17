MVC sports opening up for some fans

In Massachusetts we crawl before we walk. It’s just part of the deal.
A few weeks ago I wrote a column talking to an infectious disease doctor, specializing in COVID-19, and he said there is no reason to keep fans from attending sporting events outside.
Really, he noted, anything outside is fair game because it is nearly impossible to pass on the virus outdoors wearing masks.
Enter the Merrimack Valley Conference.
The MVC schools realized they had a problem last weekend when spectators weren’t allowed inside football stadiums.
Spectators came and stood ... outside the local stadiums.
At North Andover High, an estimated 150 fans, mostly students, stood on the bridge that overlooks the end zone abutting Route 125.
Most did not have masks and were eating McDonald’s food, which was purchased on the other side of the bridge.
To be honest, they were great seats in North Andover High’s big win over Chelmsford, 35-14.
There were similar stories in Methuen and Lowell. Large empty stadiums while people were trying to watch from outside the fence.
On Wednesday, the Superintendents for all of the MVC schools relented, a tiny bit, deciding to allow some fans beginning with football games this weekend.
The new rule, which could be amended by some schools and communities, allows each player or cheerleader to have four family members/friends at each of their games.
The road teams will be allowed two guests.
Ironically, those were the parameters for fans at the Timberlane Regional state championship wrestling meet, which was indoors.
Whatever.
The athletic directors or school personnel will monitor their own schools at the events.
“We’re not yet where we want to be eventually,” said Central Catholic athletic director Ernie DiFiore. “But it’s a start. This is good news for our athletes and we look forward to having fans.”
Here’s hoping and expecting the school’s superintendents and athletic directors will realize how foolish it is, that social distancing in open air stadiums is easy and, sure, might take a little extra work.
Enough with crawling. Let the people walk, please.
