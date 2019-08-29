Andover
2018 record: 14-7, lost in D1 North quarterfinals
Returning starters: None
Returning lettermen: Caroline Fraser, Sr., 5-7, OH; Jenny McNaughton, Sr., 5-7, defense; Sophia Martinez, Sr., 5-8, Right-side; Brooke Abouhamad, Sr., 5-8, setter; Maddie Tutwiler, Jr., 5-8, OH; Abbie Ledoux, Jr., 5-10, MH; Hannah Goff, Jr., 5-9, Right-side; Tatum Shaw, Jr., 5-7, utility; Jodi Parrott, Soph., 5-9, OH
Promising newcomers: Angelina Archambeault, Sr., 5-4, defense; Emma Kindlan, Jr., 5-6, defense; Alex Papazian, Jr., 5-6, defense; Ava Zohn, Jr., 6-1, MH; RS; Olivia Foster Soph., 5-7, OH, defense; Ava Sipley, Soph., 5-6, OH; Marissa Kobelski, Frosh., 5-8, OH
Candidates: 63
Captains: Jenny McNaughton, Caroline Fraser
Assistants: Kerri O’Dea, Brittany McNally, Ryan Cunningham
Odds and ends: Jane Bergin, who took a year off for medical reasons, returns as head coach after Kerri O’Dea filled in last year. ... Graduated standout Alexis Mancha is playing at St. John Fisher.
Coach Jane Bergin (6th year, 102-13): “This will be a rebuilding year. A very talented sophomore and freshman class will provide depth in the years to come.”
Central Catholic
2018 record: 11-7, lost in D1 North quarterfinals
Returning starters (2): Haley Ferrara, Sr., 5-7, OH; Olivia Hall, Sr., 5-10, OH
Returning lettermen: Emily Downer, Sr., 6-0, OH; Olivia Thomas-Roy, Sr., 5-6, setter; Haley Merrill, Sr., 5-6, Defense; Rachel Holliday, Jr., 5-6, OH; Diya Dand, Jr., 5-8, OH; Maggie Smith, Jr., 6-1, MH; Lily Golden, Jr., 5-10, OH
Promising newcomers: Sophia Rzepala, Sr., 5-2, Defense; Meghan Silk, Sr., 5-8, MH; Audrey O’Conner, Sr., 5-7, Defense; Lillyana Dunn, Sr., 5-7, Defense; Taya Marinaro, Jr., 5-8, Right-side; Kayleigh Holland, Soph., 5-3, Setter; Laura Thomas-Roy, Frosh., 5-9, Right-side; Kathleen Smith, Frosh., 6-0, MH
Captains: TBA
Assistants: Alana McNeil, Katie Bohondoney, Mary Beth Fleming, Mary Rayno
Odds and ends: The Raiders graduated 11 seniors. ... A whopping 83 candidates tried out including 44 freshmen. ... Emily Downer returns after missing last year with an injury. ... Coach Gannon Paris, Olivia Hall and Olivia Thomas-Roy won the Gold Medal at the Bay State Summer Games. ... Freshmen Kathleen Smith and Laura Thomas-Roy are the younger sisters of varsity returnees Maggie Smith and Olivia Thomas-Roy.
Coach Gannon Paris: (15th year, 206-74)
Haverhill
2018 record: 16-6, lost in D1 North semifinals
Returning starters (7): Julia DelRosso, Sr., 5-9, MH; Shea Vadeboncoeur, Sr., 5-9, opposite; Jessica Wardle, Sr., 5-7, MH; Lismari Valdez, Sr., 5-8, OH, E-T All-Star; Christina Firek, Sr., 5-4, setter; Shiloh Osmer, Jr., 5-2, Libero; Jada Burdier, Jr., 5-4, OH; E-T All-Star
Returning lettermen: Shannon Alvino, Sr., 5-8, OH; Valentina Ramirez, Sr., 5-2, DS; Leandra Kwo, Sr., 5-7, MH; Jaylin Pearl, Jr., 5-4, setter; Kya Burdier, Soph., 5-7, setter
Promising newcomers: Baylott Ovalles, Sr., 5-8, OH; Victoria Giampa, Jr., 5-7, defense; Sophia Ferrani, Jr., 5-6, defense
Candidates: 53
Captains: Jessica Wardle, Lismari Valdez
Assistants: Ada Colon-Burdier, Jeffrey Harris, Victoria Lu
Odds and ends: Assistant Victoria Pettis, the daughter of head coach Vincent Pettis, got married in the offseason and is now Victoria Lu. ... With the return of seven players who started, Haverhill has one of the most experienced teams in the league.
Coach Vincent Pettis: (2nd year, 16-6): “Our defense is really good and we have great depth with almost every starter having two to three years experience starting. My biggest concern is matchups. We don’t have the biggest kids.”
Lawrence
2018 record: 21-1, lost in D2 state semifinals
Returning starters (3): Yoneli Batista, Sr., 5-5, libero; Vielka Sanchez, Sr., 5-5, setter; Yemayma Molina, Jr., 5-8, MH
Returning lettermen: Carol Serrera, Sr., 5-4, Opposite; Deja Torres, Jr., 5-6, OH; Maria Reyes, Jr., 5-6, OH; Addy Heredia, Jr., 5-7, OH
Promising newcomers: Amaia Lu, Soph., 5-4
Candidates: 50
Captains: Vielka Sanchez, Carol Serrera
Assistants: Marleti Valdez, Fela Molina (JV)
Odds and ends: The Lancers graduated two-year captains Alondra Davila and Abigail Heredia. Both are attending Northern Essex but Heredia is unable to play because of a summer knee injury. ... The Lancers got a late start to because of gym issues. They didn’t start practice until Aug. 28.
Coach Marino Valdez: (6th year, 56-50)
Methuen
2018 record: 9-11
Returning starters (4): Jillian McCoy, 5-7, Sr., OH; Rachel Bautista, Sr., 5-10, opp; Kate McDonnell, 5-6, Sr., setter; Meghan Levesque, 6-5, Sr., MH
Returning lettermen: Roselly Nunez, 5-7, Jr., OH; Emily Spina, Jr., 5-2, libero; Erin Smith, Jr., 5-8, opp; Kat DeLap, Soph., 6-0, MH
Promising newcomers: Haylee Berry, Jr., 5-4, OH; Elizabeth Staugler, Jr., 5-8, setter; Kaitlyn Tierney, Soph., 5-6, OH; Samantha Driend, Frosh. 5-9, OH; Michaela Henrick, Frosh., 5-7, OH; Ella Barron, Frosh., 5-11, MH
Captains: TBA
Assistants: Katie Cronin, Robin Hollenbeck
Odds and ends: Emily Spina and Meghan Levesque were members of the Northeast Bay State games team that won a gold medal. ... Freshman Samantha Driend, who is expected to start, was a member of the New England team at Nationals. ...
Lizzie Staugler is the sister of former setter Laura Staugler, and Kate McDonnell is the younger sister of Liam and Haley McDonnell, who play football and volleyball, respectively, at Western New England.
Coach Matt Twomey: (15th year, 189-108): “Kate McDonnell and Jillian McCoy worked hard in the offseason. We have also seen a lot of improvement from returning players such as Meghan Levesque who will take her size from the middle to the opposite position and has shown great improvement. Emily Spina will anchor our back row.”
North Andover
2018 record: 12-7, lost in D1 first round
Returning starters (4): Laura Farnum, Sr., 5-5, defense; Alison Ferullo, Sr., 5-5, OH; Ava Sapienza, Sr., 5-3, defense; Caitlyn Fox, Sr., 5-8, setter
Returning lettermen: Ellie Dadiego, Sr., 5-10, OH; Emily Grant, Sr., 6-1, MH; Caitlin Byrne, Sr., 5-10, MH; Deanna Bosco, Sr., 5-6, OH; Emma Staudt, Sr., 5-11, MH; Stella Coutu, Sr., 5-3, defense
Promising newcomers: Hannah Connolly, Jr. 5-5, defense; Kendall Dowdie, Jr., 5-6, opposite; Maddy Sweeney, Jr., 5-8, OH; Olivia Byers, Jr., 5-10, OH; Emma Bosco, Soph. 5-4, setter; Nadine Abdat, Frosh., 5-11, OH
Captains: Emily Grant, Elle Dadiego, Laura Farnum
Assistants: Megan Pinksten, Kristen Harvey
Odds and ends: Christin Augustini takes over as head coach for Veronica Schaefer, who retired after 19 years with a 246-150 record. Augustini was head coach at Whittier the last three years (29-33) and played at both Falmouth High (FHS ‘07) and Springfield College.
Coach Christin Augustini: (1st year): “We are delighted to welcome back a strong crew of seniors who will help us continue the Scarlet Knights’ tradition of excellence.”