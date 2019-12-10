Recently I saw not one but two amazing holiday movies.
The first one was “Noelle,” which is a Disney original movie — so precious — and then “Frozen 2.”
Both are about a host good things, including doing what’s right no matter what, everyone — especially girls — realizing their inner strength, and, most importantly, about being kind and then kinder.
My big problem this Sunday is that I cannot figure out which movie this quote came from! It’s driving me and my family nutty! If you see me at most movies, events, even church — which I know can be frowned on — I’m making little notes, often on the back of an envelope, because there are things I don’t want to forget to tell you.
I’d use my phone, but then as so often happens, someone would think I’m being really rude and texting when I should be focused on something else. I know that’s what I would think anyway! Does make you wonder how often we misjudge someone else’s intentions.
Now our quest for this week, and one “Not So Famous Sherry’s Chocolate Chip Banana Bread” is on the line, is please help me to figure out where my new favorite saying, “Be kind and then be kinder” came from. Which movie was it? Or was it someplace else entirely? First person to email me at sfarrell@londonderrynh.org wins.
So many wonderful people in our area live this every day. They are kind but then kinder too.
Tasha Hight, an optician at Nutfield Eye Associates, helped me pick out my new glasses. When I went to pick them up, I just happened to mention that I knew first hand that Mrs. Claus was coming to our Clock Tower with Santa and that she too was having a problem with her spectacles. Poor Mrs. Claus kept tripping along the way. Tasha said she would take care of it for Mrs. Claus and she did. Now Mrs. Claus not only has new clear lenses in her old pair, but Tasha donated a second pair too. I had to give Tasha a hug because I knew that’s what Mrs. Claus would want me to do.
Special thanks to our Rotary Club, Castleton Caters (who in my humble opinion makes the best chili), as well as Amy, Melody, Nikki of Keller Williams Realty, our Girl Scouts, and Shadyhill Nursey for our annual Christmas on the Common. It was a success this year even though it had to be held on a different common. No one seemed to mind though.
Next I have to tell you about Siubhan O’Rourke! Have you been in Barnes and Noble lately? I sure haven’t and bookstores are my favorite kind of stores. Sadly, I seem to buy many of my books online, when we are traveling or if a friend mentions that I should visit one. So often we do everything online of course, but boy are we missing out.
Well this week I decided I wanted to go to Barnes and Noble and pick up, in-person a couple books for a dear friend’s birthday. Wow has Barnes and Noble changed! I had to walk through the children’s room just to walk down memory lane. The hours I spent there with the girls when they were little. I was so happy to see that it hadn’t changed much. Perfect just as it was.
I had no idea that now they have real records! Yes, real albums for sale, a bunch of them. Titles you and I would know too. People say that the sound quality is much better on records than DVDs. My mom always said give it time and everything comes back. I knew they were becoming a hobby again but they are back and big!
Back to everything else they have added in the last year — puzzles, puzzles and more puzzles. Remember when I was searching for my New Hampshire one a few years back? They even have our own state company White Mountain Puzzles. Great family or alone fun for all ages. An entire toy section now. The section that really caught my eye was they have all of the historical books for all of our towns too! Windham, Londonderry, Derry, Manchester, and so many others. How great is that? The perfect present in my book!
My very favorite part was when I went to check out. I knew she couldn’t possibly recognize me, but I so remember her: Siubhan O’Rourke, who is in her 20th year of helping all of us at Barnes and Noble. Personable, friendly, and a perfect warm smile too, even for us nutty young moms back in the day with our little ones in tow.
Well I happened to notice that they had the "Frozen" character Olaf on a shelf behind the check-out area. I had just seen the movie on Tuesday night with the girls. Siubhan said they were just $12. I thought it was adorable and they were pretty big too.
Siubhan, warmed my heart once again. She told me when the first movie came out, they had big Olafs and little Olafs on sale. A customer was trying to decide which one to get. She picked the smaller one. Siubhan said to her “well half an Olaf is better than none!” We both laughed. She never knew how much I loved seeing her there through the years, but maybe she will now
On Friday, our Allison Guthrie was on the phone with a resident. I could tell they had many questions and Allison was “kind and then kinder still” with each one. The last question was could they still change their party affiliation for the election. This has been the toughest one for us.
Many people are shocked to hear that the last day for that was Oct. 24, 2019. (On a side note, remember it was a nutty week for the clerk's office — property taxes, car registrations and two major snowstorms too!) Allison went above and beyond to even go into our election program to double check everything for the resident. Just warms my heart.
Hey, my hat also goes off to Libby Canuel this week too. People just love our Libby. Liz Neville, who has a huge toy drive every year, came in with a problem and left with a solution thanks to Libby.
J. M. Barrie, a great author and playwright, might have said it best: “Always be a little kinder than necessary.”