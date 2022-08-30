FILE - Florida head coach Billy Napier speaks during an NCAA college football news conference at the Southeastern Conference Media Days, on July 20, 2022, in Atlanta. Napier’s recruiting prowess has been on display the last two months. The team's 2023 class is now ranked in the top 10 by Rivals and 247 Sports. The bump coincides with Florida opening an $85 million facility that should help get the program back on level footing with the Southeastern Conference heavyweights.