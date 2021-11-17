Nashville Predators (9-6-1, third in the Central) vs. Ottawa Senators (4-10-1, eighth in the Atlantic)
Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa hosts Nashville in a non-conference matchup.
The Senators are 3-7-0 at home. Ottawa averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 31 total minutes.
The Predators have gone 5-3-1 away from home. Nashville averages 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Western Conference. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 27 total minutes.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson leads the Senators with nine assists and has 16 points this season. Josh Norris has 8 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
Matt Duchene has 16 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling seven assists for the Predators. Roman Josi has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 2-7-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .891 save percentage.
Predators: 7-2-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.7 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.
INJURIES: Senators: Erik Brannstrom: out (hand), Matt Murray: out (covid-19), Artem Zub: day to day (upper body), Alex Formenton: out (covid-19), Drake Batherson: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikita Zaitsev: out (covid-19), Victor Mete: day to day (health and safety protocols), Josh Brown: out (covid-19 protcol).
Predators: Alexandre Carrier: day to day (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.