Calgary Flames (15-7-6, second in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (17-10-1, second in the Central)
Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -131, Flames +110
BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts the Calgary Flames after the Predators shut out New York 1-0. Juuse Saros earned the victory in the net for Nashville after recording 32 saves.
The Predators are 9-5-1 in Western Conference games. Nashville is the top team in the Western Conference with 5.0 assists per game, led by Mikael Granlund averaging 0.8.
The Flames are 2-4-1 against opponents from the Pacific. Calgary is 23rd in the league with 34.4 shots per game and is averaging 3.0 goals.
In their last meeting on Nov. 2, Nashville won 3-2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi has 27 total points for the Predators, nine goals and 18 assists. Filip Forsberg has seven goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.
Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with a plus-20 in 28 games this season. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.
LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.
Flames: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.
INJURIES: Predators: Matt Duchene: day to day (upper body), Ryan Johansen: out (covid-19 protocol).
Flames: Adam Ruzicka: out (covid-19), Brad Richardson: out (covid-19), Andrew Mangiapane: out (covid-19), Elias Lindholm: out (covid-19 protocol), Nikita Zadorov: out (covid-19), Christopher Tanev: out (covid-19).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.