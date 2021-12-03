Montreal Canadiens (6-17-2, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Nashville Predators (12-10-1, third in the Central)
Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -166, Canadiens +140; over/under is 6
BOTTOM LINE: Montreal heads to Nashville for a non-conference matchup.
The Predators are 7-5-0 at home. Nashville is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Mikael Granlund with 0.9.
The Canadiens are 2-9-1 on the road. Montreal is 29th in the Eastern Conference with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.2 goals.
In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Montreal won 6-3. Tyler Toffoli recorded a team-high 3 points for the Canadiens.
TOP PERFORMERS: Granlund leads the Predators with 20 assists and has 25 points this season. Ryan Johansen has eight assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.
Josh Anderson leads the Canadiens with seven goals and has 13 points. Ryan Poehling has four goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.
LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.
Canadiens: 2-7-1, averaging 2.4 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.
INJURIES: Predators: None listed.
Canadiens: Sami Niku: out (covid-19), Brendan Gallagher: out (covid-19 protocol), Josh Anderson: out (upper body).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.