Vegas Golden Knights (11-8-0, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Nashville Predators (10-7-1, fifth in the Central)
Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Predators -115, Golden Knights -105; over/under is 5.5
BOTTOM LINE: Nashville hosts Vegas looking to continue its four-game home winning streak.
The Predators are 9-3-1 against Western Conference opponents. Nashville is 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.4 points per game, averaging 2.7 goals and 4.7 assists.
The Golden Knights are 7-4-0 in Western Conference play. Vegas is eighth in the Western Conference recording 8 points per game, averaging 3.0 goals and 5.0 assists.
The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duchene has 19 total points for the Predators, 12 goals and seven assists. Roman Josi has three goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.
Chandler Stephenson has 17 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 11 assists for the Golden Knights. Reilly Smith has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vegas.
LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 13 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.
Golden Knights: 7-3-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.
INJURIES: Predators: None listed.
Golden Knights: Michael Amadio: day to day (covid-19 protocol), Jonathan Marchessault: day to day (health protocols), William Karlsson: out (lower body), William Carrier: day to day (health protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.