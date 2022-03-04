OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — National anthem singers are being sought to perform at the College World Series in June.
Seventeen performers will be selected, with 14 assured of singing before games and three additional performers scheduled for extra games that might be required to determine the championship.
Winners will receive tickets to the game they are performing but must cover their own travel costs. Winners will be notified by mid-May.
The opportunity is open to any soloist, duo or group in the country. Submissions must be a cappella, may not use voice enhancements and cannot be more than a year old. Deadline for applications is 5 p.m. CDT on April 1.
Applicants must complete the online form at cwsomaha.com and submit a video link. Video files will not be accepted.
The CWS runs June 17-26 or 27 at Charles Schwab Field.