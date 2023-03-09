FILE - Australia's Latrell Mitchell, right, scores a try as Italy's Radean Robinson tries to defend during the Rugby League World Cup match between Australia and Italy at the Totally Wicked Stadium, St Helens, England, on Oct. 29, 2022. The National Rugby League said Friday, March 10, 2023, it is investigating the racial abuse of star South Sydney fullback Latrell Mitchell during a game on Thursday. Mitchell, who is of Indigenous descent, was verbally abused by a teenage fan wearing a Sydney Roosters jersey. The fan left at halftime of the match at a stadium in western Sydney.