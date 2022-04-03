Washington Nationals' Juan Soto runs to third during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington. No one matters as much for the Washington Nationals in 2022 and beyond than Juan Soto. The 23-year-old outfielder's performance could prevent the club from being a total disaster this season. More important than that is what happens eventually with Soto's future. He is eligible to become a free agent after the 2024 season and already turned down one long-term contract offer from Washington.