Miami Marlins (7-8, second in the NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (6-12, fifth in the NL East)
Washington; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-0, 1.86 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 15 strikeouts); Nationals: Josiah Gray (2-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 18 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -133, Nationals +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals start a three-game series at home against the Miami Marlins on Tuesday.
Washington is 3-8 in home games and 6-12 overall. The Nationals have a 3-0 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
Miami has a 7-8 record overall and a 4-3 record at home. Marlins hitters have a collective .381 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the NL.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.
TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell has three doubles and two home runs while hitting .345 for the Nationals. Nelson Cruz is 6-for-37 with a home run over the past 10 games.
Joey Wendle has five doubles and five RBI for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 9-for-31 with two doubles, two triples and two home runs over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 3-7, .220 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 21 runs
Marlins: 6-4, .263 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs
INJURIES: Nationals: Lucius Fox: day-to-day (illness), Josh Bell: day-to-day (hamstring), Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Marlins: Miguel Rojas: day-to-day (illness), Paul Campbell: 10-Day IL (elbow), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
