Washington Nationals (25-47, fifth in the NL East) vs. Texas Rangers (33-35, second in the AL West)
Arlington, Texas; Friday, 8:05 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: No starters named
BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers begin a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Friday.
Texas has gone 16-18 at home and 33-35 overall. Rangers pitchers have a collective 3.94 ERA, which ranks ninth in the AL.
Washington has a 13-21 record in road games and a 25-47 record overall. The Nationals are 11-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.
The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Seager has 15 home runs, 27 walks and 32 RBI while hitting .235 for the Rangers. Adolis Garcia is 14-for-39 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.
Josh Bell ranks second on the Nationals with a .299 batting average, and has 10 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 44 RBI. Luis Garcia is 11-for-39 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .243 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs
Nationals: 2-8, .217 batting average, 4.85 ERA, outscored by 27 runs
INJURIES: Rangers: Eli White: 60-Day IL (wrist), Glenn Otto: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow)
Nationals: Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mason Thompson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)
